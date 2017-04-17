Rawalpindi - Anti-polio campaign will be launched from April 17 in Rawalpindi district.

The target has been set to administer polio drops to over 800,000 children up to the age of 5 years during the drive. All arrangements have been finalised to make the campaign successful.

According to the Health Department, the polio teams will administer polio drops at door step for which 204 mobile health teams have been set up.

As many as 52 area in-charge have been appointed who will monitor the

performance of teams.