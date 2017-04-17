Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced a new plan to promote national integrity and cohesion through language and literature.

Main focus will be on six regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki, said a press release on Sunday.

The plan aimed at creating and disseminating knowledge on Pakistani languages through academic discourse.

As a part of the plan, a two-day national conference on Language and literature is being arranged here at the University’s main campus on April 28-29. It will provide a platform to researchers and academicians to share their knowledge and skill in the relevant disciplines.

It will compliment the national efforts promoting peace and harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting held here to review the conferences arrangements. The event will be attended by scholars, languages experts and academicians from all over the country.

The AIOU is only University in the country that provides learning facilities in regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto,

Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki at the same time. The University extends teaching facility in regional languages at the level of Matric, F.A and B.A. Besides this, it also offers short courses in Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi. Recently it has decided to launch PhD program in regional languages. Dr Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of promoting Pakistani

languages so as to achieve the cherished goal of having national harmony and cohesion at the national level.

The University fulfill it national responsibility providing academic and intellectual input in serving the national cause. We believe that language and literature could be an effective instrument to influence the people, motivating them towards positive and healthy activities, he added.

The event is being organised by the University’s department of Pakistani Languages.