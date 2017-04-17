Islamabad - Public parks in Islamabad have started giving a ruined look, thanks to the indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned.

Lack of interest on the part of CDA officials has led to shrinking of greenery in these parks thus gradually losing attraction for public, reveals a survey conducted by The Nation.

Javed Ahmad, a government employee living in G-9/1 sector of the capital is among those unhappy residents who lamented over poor condition of the public parks. “I take morning exercise in a nearby park every day but it is by no means a park, rather it gives a look of a garbage dumping site.

The park land is being filled with building concrete, garbage and junks,” he lamented. He observed that the litter, food packaging material, cigarette butts and beverage containers have been keeping the visitors away from the park. He feared that sharp objects like broken glasses and metals could cause injury to pets and children coming to the park.

On the other hand, lack of benches, unavailability of drinking water, shelter, bathrooms and proper lighting system besides poor maintenance and lack of cleanliness and security measures are some of the hurdles that prevent residents from spending some leisure there, he explained.

Faheem, a worker at a public university, told The Nation that for him lack of security measures at public spots is of great concerns. “We avoid going to public parks along with children because it involves high risk; the government did nothing that could prevent violent incidents,” he added. He explained that parks reflect quality of life of a community. “Parks give an opportunity to the people of a locality to interact with each other that lead to a greater social cohesiveness”, he explained. “We cannot ignore the role played by parks in cultivating a sense of community and empowerment among the resident of the same area,” he said.

Muhammad Arshad, a worker in a local school and living in a flat in the area of I-10 sector, said that after many hours work at office, he needs a place where he could get some respite from busy life of the city; a place where he can relax and be in contact with nature. He said that there is not enough space in my flat. I have to go to a nearby park of I-10 sector. Green infrastructure and parks are essential for mental health; they bring us close to both nature and the environment, he added. He wanted that local authorities should play their role in creating conducive and friendly environment in parks where people from all walks of life come and enjoy time. He observed that the parks of Islamabad have now become neglected and need serious official attention.