Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started action against those using un-authorized number plates on their vehicles. After culmination of awareness campaign on April 15, formal action had been started to remove unauthorised or non-pattern number plates from vehicles or bikes.

Earlier, the awareness campaign was launched following directions of

Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan with the purpose to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

The motorists and motorcyclists were asked during this campaign to only display number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office while all other non-pattern number plates would be considered as fake and fine would be imposed after expiry of awareness campaign on April 15.

The SSP (Traffic) Maik Matloob said this campaign has been launched keeping in view law and order situation and to maintain peace in the city. He has urged the motorists to display the number plates on their

vehicles as prescribed in Motor Vehicle Ordinance and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles documents showing possession on their names or even authority letters.

He said that special squads under supervision of SP Khalid Rasheed has been constituted to take action against those using authorised number plates.

This campaign, the SSP (Traffic) said, is being monitored by him and he urged the citizens to cooperate with ITP and display authorised number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office.

SSP (Traffic)) said that motorists not using number plates issued by

Excise Office would be issued fine tickets and strict legal action to be taken against them.

A total of 342 police officials at 65 erected police posts have been asked to check such number plates users and take action against them. On first day of action on April 16, several road users were issued fine tickets and number plates were removed from their vehicles and bikes.

SSP Traffic said action against users of unauthorised number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.