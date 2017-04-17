Islamabad - A man sustained injuries in a firing incident over a petty issue within the Koral Police Station jurisdiction.

Muhammad Mansha, a resident of Koral, lodged a complaint with the local police that Chaudhry Rafiq and his accomplices opened fire at him over a petty issue and left him injured. The attackers also fled the scene. The injured was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.