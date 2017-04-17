Islamabad - The Country’s biggest three-day `National Book Fair 2017’will start from April 22 in federal capital featuring a number of book related activities to provide entertainment and knowledge to the book lovers.

The 8th National Book Fair is being arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF) under the supervision of National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division in connection with National Book Day.

The mega book fair will be arranged at Pak-China Friendship Centre under the theme “Kitab, Zindagi, Umeeed, Roshni’. Renowned literary figures, book ambassadors, book lovers, renowned writers, poets, artist, students and scholars will participate in the book fair while the presence of an important personality is also expected during the inaugural session of the book fair.

Over 100 book-sellers and publishers will set up their stalls carrying books on various disciplines according to the interest of people of all ages. The visitors will get 50 percent discount on purchasing the books.

During the three-day book fair, different sessions including book reading in various languages like Urdu, English and Chinese, seminar on important literary topics, intellectual sessions and Ghazal by Overseas Pakistanis, dialogue on fiction, prose and poetry will be held.

The other activities include workshop on syllabus making, book related programmes in view of Pakistan Movement, Calligraphy workshop and exhibition, peace dialogue and a special function on the personality and contribution of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Book launching ceremonies of various writers and important books of NBF, programmes related to psychological issues and workshop for making cartoon sketches, quiz, tableaus, dramas in Urdu and English languages will also be part of the fair.

Special programmes including lucky book draw and kid’s republic are designed for the children.

Talking to this agency, Renowned literary figure, Attaul Haq Qasmi termed arranging such book festivals to instill reading habits among younger generation is indeed a step worth appreciating.

He said citizens must play their role by joining hands with literary personalities and relevant departments for promotion of positive trends and attitudes in society through literature.

Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said the programmes for National Book Fair are being prepared on the special directives of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui with emphasis on promotion of book reading culture and giving message of national harmony and solidarity to the people.

He hoped that a record number of people will participate in the book fair like last year and get maximum benefit from this activity, highlighting the message of love for knowledge and book.

He said last year more than 1,00,000 book lovers participated in the three-day annual book activity and books worth Rs20 million were sold out.