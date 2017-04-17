Rawalpindi - A decision has been taken to establish 17 Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in different areas of Rawalpindi Division where quality and good standard edible items would be available at subsidised rates for the natives of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

The administration would take every possible initiative to provide relief and facilitate to the public, hence, fans, Canopies and medical camps would also be installed at the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar. One sasta bazaar would also be installed each in Kahuta, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kalar Syedan, and Kotli Sattian area. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal, where all the relevant officials were present.

The officials were directed for ensuring quality and good standard edible items at the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar while it is mandatory to display the rate list. The prices should be maintained as per the government rules and special initiatives should be taken to keep the Sasta Bazaar and adjoining areas clean.