Islamabad - police have arrested six outlaws in connection with different crimes.

According to the details, on the directions of SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani Sp Investigation Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted two separate teams comprising officials of CIA and Anti-Car Lifting Cell, which arrested two gangs involved in street crime and car-lifting besides a drug peddler.

The teams arrested six accused and also recovered a laptop, mobile phones, cash three motorcycles and liquor from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Usman Ghan, Farhan, Muhammad Arslan, Ehtsham, Muhammad Awais and Muhammad Rafique. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.