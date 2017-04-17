Islamabad - Chief Executive of Mohammad Ali Jinnah Public School Sahibzada Rahat Masood Qadoosi advised the students to equip themselves with the latest education as they have to hold the reins of the country in the future.

Addressing at the annual prize distribution ceremony here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, which was largely attended by the students, parents and faculty members, Qadoosi said that the school was imparting quality education among the youth for past two decades and their focus has always been on character-building besides equipping them with the quality education.

It was with this aim in mind that the management of the school had always focused on quality education and not engaged in number game, and it was due this policy that the school stands apart from rest of the educational institutions being run on commercial basis.

Sahibzada Rahat Masood Qadoosi said that it was not alone the duty of faculty but the parents as well as the students themselves were responsible to sharpen their abilities as well as to acquire high moral standards to not only become successful in life but also become a productive member of the society.

The Principal of the school Mansoor Ahmad Qudoosi in his address gave a detailed progress report of the students and those who had excelled in both curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Chief Executive of the school Sahibzada Rahat Masood Qudoosi also gave away prizes and commendation certificates among the position holders.

The students have also presented national songs and tableau and amused the audience with their performance.