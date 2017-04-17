Rawalpindi - Some 5110 saplings had been planted through Station Coordinators and Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers) of District Rawalpindi at all Rescue Stations situated in Rawalpindi, Texila, Kallar Syedan and Gujjar Khan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer said that trees were essential and considered sign of life while rescuers were known as life saviors in the country.

He highlighted the importance of green vegetation as it always played an important role in enabling human beings to live a healthy life on earth. Therefore, tree plantation was need of the hour and the unprecedented contribution of trees in fighting detrimental impacts of climate change, such as floods, land erosion, land stabilization etc. can never be ignored.

The Director General also appreciated the officers, staff, cadets and Rescue Mohafiz (volunteers) on their valuable contribution in such healthy and environment friendly step.