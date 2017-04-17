Rawalpindi - As weather turned hot, the residents of Adiala road, Jarahi Stop have been facing problem of water shortage. The residents demanded of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for the provision of the basic need.

A resident of Adiala road Tariq Khan talking to this agency on Sunday claimed that no alternate arrangements had been made by the concerned authority to meet water shortage in summer, adding “we have to fetch water from far-flung areas to meet the daily needs”. He said: “we can’t afford a water tank which is available at Rs1,000.”

Another resident alleged that the tanker mafia was looting and making money by selling water at high prices. The residents demanded to resolve the issue of water shortage on priority.