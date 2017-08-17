Islamabad - The Australian government supports training in improved research techniques to tackle the problem of malnutrition in Pakistan, Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszczyk said yesterday.

Australia has committed AUD 300,000 to build the capacity of the Scaling Up Nutrition Academia and Research Pakistan Network through a series of workshops on research methods and techniques, said a statement released here by the Australian High Commission.

The workshops aim to assist SUNAR members and young academics to conduct high quality research and to secure grants for innovative research projects in the field of nutrition, the statement added.

Juszczyk said Australia will back the efforts of SUNAR and the government of Pakistan in addressing the issue of malnutrition; a critical challenge for Pakistan.

“The workshops will train 125 young researchers and academics in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in advanced research skills which will make them capable of contributing to policy development and implementation for improved nutritional outcomes,” he said.

Chief Nutrition Planning Commission, Aslam Shaheen said SUNAR Pakistan was an indigenous effort of the Government of Pakistan with the support of Nutrition International and the Australian government that aims to organize and utilize the expertise of academia and researchers for scaling up nutrition in the country.

Stressing on the importance of training workshops, he said that “increased capacities of research institutions will be helpful in generating knowledgebase and evidence for effective planning and implementation of Nutrition and Food Security Interventions at national and provincial levels.”

Meanwhile, a British High Commission statement yesterday said the UK-Pakistan team had successfully completed a joint expedition in the Karakoram Mountains.

The eight-person UK team was formed from 32 Royal Engineer Regiment based in Catterick Garrison. The Pakistan team was a combination of Engineers and High Altitude School instructors, said the statement.

“The five-day expedition was from Minapin to the base of Rakaposhi, following the Minapin Glacier,” the statement added.

Major Dale Luttig, the team leader, said, “I am delighted to lead this successful expedition. Our long-standing defence links are a key part of the two countries’ relationship and I am proud that the Royal Engineers are a part of this strong bond.”

shafqat ali