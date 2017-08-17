Islamabad - The business community has announced to sponsor education expenses of talented children of police martyrs.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Islamabad police organised a ceremony ‘Jashn-e-Azadi Shuhada ky Sang’ to pay tributes to police martyrs. Khalid Iqbal Malik, President ICCI and Muhammad Khalid Khattak, IG Islamabad police presided over the ceremony. Inspector General, Islamabad police, police officers, families of police martyrs and a large number of business community members attended the event.

ICCI distributed cheques among families of police martyrs and certificates among high performing police officers and officials. On this occasion, business community announced to sponsor education expenses of talented children police martyrs.

Speaking at the occasion, Inspector General Islamabad police said that capital police was working round the clock to protect lives and properties of the citizens and to maintain law & order situation in the city. He said that officers and jawans of Islamabad police were performing their duties with full dedication, honesty and commitment. He said Islamabad police was proud of its Jawans who sacrificed their lives for the safety of citizens. He vowed that in pursuance of the mission of police martyrs and with the help of people, Islamabad police would make Islamabad a peaceful and safe city. He said that in this journey, the sacrifices of police martyrs would be the torchbearers for us. He also thanked ICCI for providing financial support to the families of police martyrs.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that business community and the citizens of Islamabad would never forget the sacrifices of police martyrs as they laid their lives for their safety and security. He also paid tributes to the families of police martyrs who provided such brave jawans to Islamabad Police. He said that role of police was key in promoting business and an economic activity as peaceful environment was basic requirement for business and investment. He stressed that business community, citizens and Islamabad Police should take care of the needs of police martyrs families.

Khalid Malik also paid rich tributes to the police martyrs and assured that business community would always remember their great services for the nation. He said ICCI and business community will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of police martyrs. He said ICCI would also try to organize such ceremonies in future to remember the sacrifices of police martyrs. Tahir Ayub, Vice President ICCI thanked the ICT Police, families of police martyrs and business community for gracing the occasion. Meanwhile, law-enforcing agencies conducted a search operation in the area of Sihala police station. The police sources said that 80 houses and 200 individuals were scanned and illicit weapons were recovered. Recovered items and individuals have been handed over to the local police. Furthermore, special investigation unit of the police has seized 1010 bottles of liquor and arrested the accused. The raid was conducted in the area of Lohi Bher, Swan Garden H-Block.

our staff reporter