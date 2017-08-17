Rawalpindi - Unknown armed dacoits on Wednesday deprived the citizens of cash and other valuables in two different areas of the city, sources said on Wednesday.

The dacoits also tortured a shopkeeper for showing resistance during the dacoity bid.

According to sources, the driver of a van along with two of his workers was supplying milk to a shopkeeper at Chowki Bandh Khana Road when a gang of five masked dacoits made the milk suppliers and shopkeepers’ hostage at gunpoint.

Later, the dacoits snatched Rs 87000 from the shopkeepers while Rs0.14 million from the van driver, sources said. A worker was injured by the dacoits for showing resistance. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene, said sources. Sadiqabad police registered a case and started investigation.

In the second incident, two dacoits intercepted a potato chips supply vehicle at gunpoint at Chah Sultan, the precinct of PS Waris Khan, and looted cash from the driver.

The dacoits sped away towards Saddar, they said.

However, SHO PS Waris Khan Chaudhry Riaz, when contacted, claimed the dacoits snatched Rs2500 from the van driver. He said case has been lodged against the dacoits. He said police are looking for the fleeing dacoits and would arrest them soon.

In Gujar Khan, a gang of robbers stormed into a marriage hall in Pharwal Village of Gujar Khan and looted cash from the guests attending the marriage ceremony.

The people, however, caught a robber namely Bilal along with the car in which they came and handed him over to police. The other three robbers managed to escape. Police registered a case and started investigation.

On the other hand, police registered a murder case against two men for allegedly killing a French national of Pakistani origin by opening indiscriminate firing at him over a marriage dispute in Herar village of Gujar Khan.

The accused have been identified as Shaukat Ali Warsi, Changa Maira and Najam-ul-Saqib. However, the accused could not be arrested so far.

According to details, Gujar Khan police have registered a murder case against two men namely Shaukat and Najam on application of Mehtab Hussain, the brother of deceased Aftab Ahmed.

ISRAR AHMED