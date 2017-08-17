Islamabad - The rift between International Islamic University (IIUI) and Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has still not ended despite the fact that both sides agreed to hold the teachers convention again, an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, FAPUASA on August 08 organised the teachers’ convention at Faisal Mosque campus, but the university administration has locked the hall and barred the organisers to arrange the activity.

Academic Staff Association (ASA) Islamabad chapter had arranged the convention at Faisal Mosque campus.

However, after the university administration barred the convention at eleventh hour, it had to be arranged at doors of the hall.

The official said that though both sides, later held negotiations and announced to again hold the conference but, still ‘after shocks’ of the August 18 have not ended.

“The teachers association is still unaware about the action taken against the person involved in disrupting the entire conference,” he said.

The official said that all teachers’ representative bodies have not still approved the organising of conference jointly with the university administration.

Teachers were threatened and harassed by the administration for holding this conference so the issue is not completely resolved as the situation also led to their humiliation.

FAPUASA in its issued statement had rejected the claim of university administration that the proper permission was not obtained by the organisers for the convention.

The official said that the organisers had obtained the permission timely in which their representatives had held the meeting with university administration. But university for no reason had banned the function.

FAPUASA in its statement issued acknowledged the meeting held Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai, the teachers association responded of mulling over the option given by the rector.

Spokesperson IIUI Hasan Aftab talking to The Nation said that both sides agreed to organise the conference on October 5 on Teachers’ Day.

He said the meeting was held in a pleasant environment and no issue of taking action against anyone was in prominent place.

As per statement issued by IIUI, the university and FAPUASA agreed to hold a conference at IIUI conference campus on higher education and services of teachers in the history.

Both sides agreed that the conference will be held on October 5 to commemorate the World Teachers Day and themes such as academic freedom, post 18th amendment scenario, research and higher education will be discussed in the conference, while FAPUASA will invite teaching fraternity speakers and IUUI, being host, will invite Vice Chancellors of the universities, HEC officials and parliamentarians.

rahul basharat