Rawalpindi - The former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took a stern action on the reports of encroachments/illegal occupation on land of under-construction Government Girls Degree College, Dhamial allegedly by the son of a former councillor of PML-Q.

Nisar ordered this during an informal meeting with a group of chairmen of union councils of NA-52 at the residence of Raja Tariq at Ranyal where he arrived on Saturday last to offer condolence on the demise of brother of Raja Bashir, sources disclosed to The Nation.

He summoned the DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak and ordered him to initiate legal action against the encroachers and land grabbers to evacuate the government land, sources said.

They said that MNA of NA-52 also told DSP that he would ask the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division to prepare a report with the help of Land Revenue Department and also assist police in this regard.

DSP Salim Khattak, when contacted, said that he was directed by the former minister to free land from the clutches of land grabbers and encroachers.

“Police will initiate legal action against the land grabbers after submission of report of the commissioner in next two days,” he said.





our staff reporter