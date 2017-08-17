ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Post has taken various steps to boost its performance in terms of timely delivery of mail, money and material at doorsteps of the customers on Wednesday. According to the Pakistan Post, Express Mail Track and Trace System have been extended to all General Post Offices and 53 District Mail Offices of the country, Radio Pakistan reported. Similarly, the Electronic Money Order System has been extended to all GPOs.

To cater the needs of the customers, the maximum limit of a single Fax

Money Order, Urgent Money Order and Ordinary Money Order have been enhanced. Delivery of the articles on same day, the pilot project is being extended to other cities, which was already launched in Lahore.

Pakistan Post is planning to introduce ‘Labbaik Service’ to provide pick up facility at the doorsteps.–APP

AIOU sets up adult literacy centre

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Adult Literacy Centre here at its main Campus, as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age.

While inaugurating the Centre, Vice Chancellor Prof Shahid Siddiqui said that initially, this facility will be available for the University’s illiterate employees. He hoped that it would work as a model for meeting the basic educational needs of illiterates in order to make their daily life comfortable and more productive.

The initiative is also aimed at capacity-building of the staff, enabling them to deliver the best in performing their official duties. The facility will be free of cost. –APP

Five new colleges to be constructed in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Project has been launched to construct five new girls and boys colleges in Rawalpindi Division to address the admission problem on permanent basis in Rawalpindi.

Under the project, five new girls and boys colleges would be constructed, while four new classrooms would be constructed in older colleges to fulfil deficiency of classrooms. The government would be spending around Rs371.6 million on the project, while the funds have already been allocated in provincial budget.

According to sources, funds would be released in September.–Online

3-day summit starts today

ISLAMABAD: A three-day Pakistan Development Summit and Expo on 70 years of Pakistan’s independence will be held from Thursday to Saturday here at Pak-China Friendship Centre. According to sources, the summit will highlight the achievements of Pakistan in diverse fields including economy, education and culture.–APP

RCB anti-encroachment team impounds eight trucks

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-encroachment team claimed to have impounded around eight trucks and issued notices to 60 traders in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board during an ongoing operation against the encroachment.

The Anti-encroachment team conducted operation in Saddar, Westridge, Allahabad Masriyal and Chauntra Chowk areas of Rawalpindi and impounded around eight trucks containing hand-carts, counters and barricades.

The personnel also impounded eights goats during an operation on bank Road, where animals were sold at illegal point.–Online

60 traders from Westridge and Peoples Colony were also issued notices for violating encroachment rules.–Online