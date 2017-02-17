islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has moved an inch forward to resolve the issue of appointment of daily wages employees of model educational institutes, official said on Thursday.

Talking to The Nation official informed that a high level meeting was held at CADD to mull over the possible solution of daily wages employees issues.

Official said the meeting which was attended by Minister CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Secretary Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Secretary Establishment Division and other senior officials discussed three possible solutions of the matter regarding daily wages employees.

According to official, ministry considered the options of extending fresh contract to employees, giving one time relaxation for regularization or to send the case to FPSC under the policy of one vacancy against one post.

“Regularization, of daily wages employees in educational institutes working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was also considered under humanitarian grounds,” official said.

In meeting secretary CADD was also asked to prepare summary on all possible options which would be forwarded to Prime Minister (PM) for approval, official said.

According to information received to The Nation Minister CADD also said to discuss the workable solution with all stakeholders.

The minister in meeting endorsed the efforts of standing committee for its concerns on the regularization of daily wages employees. The minister also said to sanction 2200 more vacancies of teachers for model educational institutions and the summary in this regard would be moved after the issue of daily wages employees is resolved.

Meanwhile, a representative from daily wages employees association who wished anonymity in a conversation with The Nation confirmed the extension of invitation from CADD to solve the issue; however, expressed concerns on possible solutions given by government officials.

“Government officials talked to regularize the daily wages employees below Grade 16 with a notification because it does not require a commission,” he said. And summary of regularization of employees above than Grade 16 would be forwarded to PM. Representative of daily wages employees said that government is likely to ask for the option of extension in contract of teachers but it will not be acceptable. According to him, there are 800 vacant posts of teachers in 422 model education institutes while, there are 700 daily wages teachers.

“Our demand is to fill those 700 vacancies with available daily wages teachers and then announcement of other vacant posts should be made,” he said. He said a number of daily wages employees have also passed their medical tests but their notification is not being issued by the government.

CADD and daily wages employees are at loggerheads since last year over the issue of regularization of daily wages employees and provisions of salaries to this staff. CADD for the regularization of daily wages employees has presented the options of regularization through advertisement of post on which all teachers were compelled to appear in examination.

However, teachers had opposed the option to appear in test and demanded from the government to regularize them with issuance of single notification following the regularization policy of 2011.

A source also informed The Nation, though regularization with a single notification is complicated because of legal compulsions but top officials had to discuss all options after facing hardships in courts and standing committees. “But, it is not possible to reach any solution very early,” stated source.