rawalpindi - A court of law Thursday rejected bail plea of Dr Hamid Mukhtar Shah, owner of Kidney Centre in Morgah, who was held by police in connection with stealing kidneys of patients at his hospital.

The Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Waqar Mansoor Baryar rejected the plea of Dr Shah for post-arrest bail after hearing arguments from both sides. Arguing on behalf of victims, whose kidneys were allegedly stolen in the hospital, Advocate Asad Abbasi said that the accused could not be granted bail as his crime was of heinous nature.

Advocate Asad Abbasi said that Morgah police registered the case against Dr Mukhtar Shah, his son Dr Touseef, and other staff on complaint of a health vigilance committee.

The committee recorded statements of five victims who said that their kidneys were stolen at the hospital.

He informed the court that the government formed a joint investigation team to investigate the case and the JIT in its investigation had collected a lot of evidence against Dr Mukhtar who had been running the hospital since 1984. Opposing the argument by Dr Mukhtar’s lawyers that he was an old and sick man, Advocate Asad Abbasi said that the hospital in Adiala Jail provided all medical facilities and he could not be granted bail on medical grounds.

It was October 2016 when Rawat police recovered 24 persons including four women from basement of a plaza in a private housing society. The recovered persons alleged that they were brought from different areas of Punjab and doctors at Kidney Centre were planning to steal their kidneys.

In the case registered with Rawat police, the owner of the hospital and other doctors went underground. The second case was registered by Morgah police following an investigation by a district health vigilance committee.

Dr Hamid Mukhtar Shah was arrested on February 3 when Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench rejected his plea for pre-arrest bail.