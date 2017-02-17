rawalpindi - A gang of dacoits snatched cash and car from a citizen and injured him for showing resistance at Station Road while another citizen was also shot and injured by armed dacoits on Misrial Road.

Similarly, robbers mugged a house in Ratta Amral area whereas two dacoits snatched purse from a lady within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

According to sources, a man namely Bashir Khan, hails from Charsadda, was travelling on Station Road in his car when three unknown dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint near Darbar. The dacoits pulled him out of car and hit pistol butt into his head when the car owner showed resistance.

Later, the dacoits took away his car and cash Rs 2, 85000, sources said. Police Station Cannt officials registered case on complaint of victim and started investigation. Similarly, unknown dacoits stabbed and injured a young man when he offered resistance during a dacoity bid in Bank Colony, the precincts of Police Post Ranyal, sources said.

According to sources, a young man was going home when unknown dacoits tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from him. The dacoits stabbed and injured him critically over showing resistance and fled from the scene.

The local shopkeepers called police upon which a police party led by SI Nasir Shah, in charge Police Post Ranyal, reached at the spot and took the injured man to police post in a silver coloured car. Interestingly, SI Nasir Shah, when approached by The Nation, denied happening of any such incident in his police post limits.

Meanwhile, a gang of four robbers stormed into house of Iftikhar Ahmed in Ratta Amral and made his wife hostage at gunpoint. Later, the robbers snatched two tolas gold ornaments, bracelet and other valuables and ran away. Ratta Amral police registered case against the robbers on complaint of victim house owner.