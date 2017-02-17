rawalpindi - The students of Fine Arts Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) displayed their thesis work during an exhibition here on Thursday.

The exhibition assembled the work of the bachelors as well as masters level students as part of their class projects and activities throughout the semester. The show indeed is a fascinating feat both for the students and the faculty, as a large number of the faculty and students visited the display and appreciated the accomplishments of the students. On the occasion, Nasir Malik along with former director of NCA were the chief guests and inaugurated the exhibition along with FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Naheed Zia Khan.

While applauding the efforts of the students, VC Prof Dr Samina Aamin Qadir said that the work of students was displayed using different mediums and in different areas of fine arts. The work was good and its presentation was exceptional also, she said. She said the students were enthusiastic about their work and the teachers were pleased at the outcome.

The chief guest Nasir Malik said that women were not less than anyone. “The work of Fine Arts students is extraordinary,” he said. The exhibition featured more than 150 art objects in the field of photography, ceramics, miniature paintings, calligraphy, sculpture, textiles, graphic designing, print making, video art, weaving and drawing. The students explored different themes with beautiful and unique angles.

The exhibition was a blend of unique art objects truly portraying the creativity of the students. The unique work done in every discipline of sculpture surrounded the viewer with powerful depictions of in a pleasantly surprising manner.