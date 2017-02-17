islamabad - Industrial Area police have booked a person for possessing a tampered vehicle, preparing fake registration documents, number plates and transfer deed in the name of genuine allottee of the ICT registration number.

According to the contents of the FIR, one Imran Khan, son of Bakhat Muneer along with another person appeared at the house of Asif Naseem Abbasi, Advocate High Court in sector I-8 on a Toyota Grande registration number EF-226 (ICT), model 2015 some days back and asked the latter to provide copy of his identity card.

They told Abbasi that they need the copy in connection with the transfer deed of the vehicle he had sold just days before to them.

Abbasi was surprised to know that he had not sold his car to them, as the vehicle was still in his custody. When Asif Naseem checked the vehicle of the ‘guests’, it was all the same as his own; Toyota Grande bearing registration number EF-226 (ICT), model 2015.

He immediately called the police which investigated the matter and concluded that the vehicle of the guests was tampered bearing fake number plate.

Police also recovered a fake registration book, and an open transfer deed which the accused had obtained from the excise and taxation office in Islamabad in the name of the genuine allottee of the registration number i.e. Asif Naseem Abbasi.

The complainant told the police that signature on the transfer deed were also fake. Police took the vehicle and other bogus documents in their custody and registered a case under section 420/468/471 PPC and further investigation is underway.

The complainant also told the police that some officials of Excise and Taxation department Islamabad may also be involved in preparation of fake documents of vehicles.

Talking to The Nation, Abbasi said that someone in the excise office might have provided his particulars and vehicle details to the accused and assisted in preparation of bogus documents.

He said that the accused are motor dealers in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi police have booked Sheikh Ahsan Gulzar under section 420 PPC for affixing fake number plate on his non-custom paid vehicle.

According to the details, the police intercepted a Vitz (grey colour) bearing registration number BS-335 (ICT) near Nescom Chowk in Sector I-11 and upon interrogation the occupant could not present the registration documents of the vehicle.

When probed, it transpired that he affixed fake number plate on the vehicle. The number plate which the accused affixed on his non-custom paid vehicle was actually of corolla car model 2000. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Furthermore, Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Sihala police station and arrested 16 suspects besides recovery of weapons from them.

The operation was conducted in the areas including Niazian, Humak, GT Road, Bharia Town and areas adjacent to Oil Depot Sihala, Police College. Police recovered arms and ammunition including nine pistols, one 44-bore rifle, seven 12-bore rifles while all the suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation.