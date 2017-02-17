rawalpindi - The Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has assured provision of Rs 390 million to Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) for promotion and development of tourism in the country. This was stated by Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, MD PTDC, while talking to media after briefing with the Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif here on Thursday.

He said, “As per vision of Prime Minister, the year 2017 has been declared as ‘Tourism year’ and we are upgrading all PTDC motels with modern facilities for tourists.”

He added that all the pending dues of PTDC employees will be cleared in current financial year. He told the media that PM has been briefed about status of tourism industry and efforts of PTDC. This year in April, UNWTO is going to hold a conference here in which Secretary General and delegates from 150 UNWTO member countries will participate, which will also help PTDC to project a soft tourist-friendly image of Pakistan.

City Tour Bus Service of Islamabad will start soon which can cater the needs of students and families intending to see Islamabad.

He told, “Chakwal has been declared as model tourism district and we are meeting with heads of all country’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry to attract investment in tourism sector.”

He told that the prime minister said that role of PTDC in development of tourism sector is commendable. There is need to do a lot more so that Pakistan’s tourism industry may flourish and it is known as a unique brand over the tourism world.

The prime minister assured his full support and provision of required funds to achieve this target.

The MD told that prime minister is taking keen interest in tourism development and he is also fond of travelling himself.