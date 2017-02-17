The federal government has paid Rs 32 billion to 19 non-functional power plants in between 2011-13.

A report compiled by auditor general of Pakistan stated that nation was witnessing traumatizing power cuts of 18-20 hours daily whereas 19 power companies were at standstill.

The report stated that instead of generating power from these non-functional power companies, money worth Rs32 billion were showered on them.

These payments were made in between 2011-13, revealed report.

“Power plants were shut down by professing that power generation was above demand but ground reality at that time was quite parallel as 18-20 hours of power cuts were a routine practice and overall shortfall had exceeded 4000MW”, the report disclosed.

These payments were made in lines with an agreement that bound federal government to make payments even if power plants are closed.