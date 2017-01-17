Islamabad-As many as five Station House Officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police have been punished with suspension and forfeiture of service due to their poor performance in curbing crime in the capital city.

According to the police, on the directions of SSP (Operations), Sajid Kiyani, SHO Lohi Bher, Abid Ikraam has been suspended over a dacoity incident in the limits of the police station. Inspector Asjad Bukhari has been appointed as new SHO for the police station.

One-year service of SHO Ramana, Irshad Abro has been forfeited, two-year service of SHO Industrial Area, Khalid Awan has been forfeited over increasing street crime, two-year service of SHO Sabzi Mandi police station, Ch Arshad has been forfeited, and one-year service of SHO Aabpara, Tanveer Abbasi has been forfeited, said the police.

They said the SSP has also admonished DSP Abdur Razzaq for his poor performance. The police officials said that the action against the police officers has been taken in view of their poor performance. Curbing street crime has had been a major issue for the police, particularly in the areas bordering with Rawalpindi. Two police stations having jurisdiction in the areas includes Sabzi Mandi and Industrial Area and SHOs of the both the police stations have been punished.