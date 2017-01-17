The British High Commission launched its campaign to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations at the first ever Future Leaders Conference at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Islamabad.

With the message of ‘Shared History, Shared Future’ and the hashtag of #UKPak70, the campaign will consist of a year-long series of activities and events that will celebrate the strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years. The campaign will also seek to increase the bilateral trade and cultural links between the two countries.

The Future Leaders Conference aims to engage inspirational young people on their ideas on Pakistan’s foreign policy and use of soft power. Over the course of five hours, the audience witnessed keynote addresses from the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG and Chairman of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari. The conference also had sessions chaired by prominent media personality, Ms. Fereeha Idrees and Director, Jinnah Institute, Mr. Syed Hassan Akbar. Other panellists included journalist Mr. Omar R. Quraishi, Member of National Assembly Mr. Malik Uzair Khan, Correspondent NDTV, Ms. Yusra Askari and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Atlas Honda, Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi.

The audience included participants from British Council’s Active Citizens project, young Chevening Scholars, members of the High Commission’s Youth Advisory Group and students from some of Pakistan’s leading universities.

Speaking at the event, the British High Commissioner Mr. Thomas Drew CMG said: “It will be up to the people who are here today – the Future Leaders – who will decide which direction Pakistan heads in the following decades.”

“While we look back at 70 years and the incredible connections between our two countries, most of all we want to look forward to the next 70 years – to the future of our relationship. Over the coming year through our 70th Anniversary celebrations we want to showcase the strength of the British-Pakistani partnership and how it will continue to develop in the coming years.”