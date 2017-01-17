Islamabad-As part of the ongoing campaign against encroachments in the city, the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday demolished several kiosks.

The officials of Enforcement Directorate along with officials of local administration and police personnel came into action to retrieve the state land from occupation of encroachers in different parts of the capital city.

The teams of directorate demolished three illegal kiosks near the ‘Covered Market’ area in sector G-6, 2 illegal hotels at Embassy Road, one illegal kiosk near Aabpara bus stand and two illegal kiosks in the parking lot of Foreign Office.

The teams also demolished an illegally-built hotel and a cabin in G-7/1 sector. According to the CDA officials, the anti-encroachment campaign would continue in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that restoration of Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) credibility and confidence of general public in its policies, flourishing of business activities in the city and making Islamabad a model city is top priority of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

He expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA). The mayor said that not only genuine issues of the employees would be resolved but diligent workers who are earning good name for the authority would be awarded with incentives for their encouragement.

He said that organization only prospers if its employees are hard-working and rendering their services with honesty and dedication. He urged that all employees of CDA and MCI would work with full devotion and utilize their professional expertise so that not only lost credibility of CDA could be restored but it could be made a model organization.