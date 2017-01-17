KARACHI : Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted extension in interim bail of 65 suspects including former Chairman Moin Aftab in the case pertaining to billion of rupee corruption in Pakistan Steel Mill.

The counsel of National Accountability Bureau told the court a reference has been filed in the NAB court against the suspects.

According to reference, in 2009 the then chairman of Pakistan Steel Mill Moin Aftab sold products at lower rates to give benefit to the dealers that caused Rs 378 million loss to the national exchequer.

The court also ordered returning of passports of the 65 suspects and also granted plea bargain applications of seven suspects.