Islamabad - A 7th class student on Monday committed suicide after failing to win over the heart of his teacher, police sources said.

Usama, son of Alamgir, resident of Dhok Abbasi Tarnol received a bullet in his belly when he was at Al-Madina Public Secondary School in the limits of Tarnol police station.

The school principal immediately took him to PIMS for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The sources in the police told The Nation that the student committed suicide by using the pistol of his father over failure to win over the heart of his teacher.

“He wanted to marry his teacher and committed suicide after getting negative response from the other side,” said the police. On a question, they said the student brought the pistol of his father to school for the purpose. According to the police, the student also left a note for the school administration begging apologies for the act. He also admitted that he used pistol of his father for committing suicide and requested that the pistol be destroyed so that police did not question his father over the weapon.