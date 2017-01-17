ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government is taking a number of steps to train labor for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

According to officials National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is currently providing training to the youth in thirty eight CPEC specific trades in one hundred and ninety seven institutes across the country.

The NAVTCC is also planning to add Chinese Language Course in the next phase.

Besides, a total of twenty eight public and private universities are also offering Chinese language course.

The officials said that some universities are in the process of setting up special centers with the help of Chinese Universities which will provide Chinese Instructors along with computer based instructions to train more manpower for CPEC.