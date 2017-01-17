Rawalpindi-A couple was injured on Monday in a house fire in Muhala Hukamdad, sources said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan while the injured couple was rushed to Holy Family Hospital Burn Unit for medical treatment.

According to sources, Aslam and his wife were caught in flames as soon as the lady struck a match to light a stove to prepare breakfast.

They said the gas leakage caused a huge blast injuring the couple badly.

Despite providing information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot late and the locals shifted the couple to hospital besides extinguishing fire, sources said.

Doctors said the condition of the couple was critical and efforts were being made to save their lives.