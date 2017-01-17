Islamabad-Men who eat a lot of red meat may have a higher risk of a painful inflammatory condition of the colon, a new study suggests.

The disorder, called diverticulitis, causes severe abdominal pain, nausea and constipation. And it can lead to complications such as tears or blockages in the colon.

The new study found that men who ate the most red meat were 58 percent more likely to develop diverticulitis, compared to men who ate the least.

The findings don’t prove cause-and-effect, stressed senior researcher Dr. Andrew Chan, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

On the other hand, he said, there are already reasons to think about cutting down on red meat. Heavy consumption has been tied to higher risks of heart disease and certain cancers, Chan pointed out.

“This study offers one more reason to consider limiting the red meat in your diet,” he said.

As people age, it’s common for “pouches” to form in the lining of the colon; over half of Americans aged 60 and older have them, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Most people who have these pouches suffer no problems, but around 5 percent develop diverticulitis — where the pouches become infected or inflamed.

Roughly 200,000 Americans are hospitalized for diverticulitis each year, the NIH says.

The new findings are based on a long-term study of more than 46,000 male health professionals.

Over 26 years, 764 men developed diverticulitis. The risk was highest among men who were in the top 20 percent for red meat intake: They were 58 percent more likely to be diagnosed with the condition, versus men in the bottom 20 percent.

Men in that top group averaged over 12 servings of red meat per week, while those with the lowest consumption averaged slightly more than one weekly serving.

Of course, there could be many differences between men who eat a lot of burgers and other meats, and those who don’t, the study authors noted.

So Chan’s team accounted for factors such as older age, smoking, obesity, lack of exercise and low fibre intake — all of which have been tied to a higher diverticulitis risk.

Even then, red meat was still linked to a higher risk — particularly unprocessed meat, such as steaks and burgers.

It’s not clear what can be made of that, according to Chan.

A potential explanation, he said, is that people typically eat larger portions of unprocessed red meat, compared with processed lunch meats.

A dietician who wasn’t involved in the study said it’s “impossible” to draw any conclusions about cause-and-effect.

However, other studies have linked high red meat intake to diseases of the colon, said Lona Sandon. She is an assistant professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Texas South Western Medical Centre, in Dallas.

Plus, she said, everyone should be striving for more vegetables, whole grains and a range of different proteins. Meanwhile another research suggests Cramming all your recommended weekly exercise into one or two weekend sessions is enough to produce important health benefits, a study suggests.

And being active without managing 150 minutes of moderate activity a week was still enough to reduce the risk of an early death by a third.

The findings are based on a survey of about 64,000 adults aged over 40 in England and Scotland.

Health experts said purposeful exercise was a key to better health. Researchers from Loughborough University and the University of Sydney analysed data on the time people spent doing exercise and their health over 18 years.

They found that no matter how often people exercised in a week or for how long, the health benefits were similar as long as they met the activity guidelines.

This was good news for people with a busy lifestyle who turned into “weekend warriors” in order to fit in all their recommended physical activity, they said.

Compared with those who didn’t exercise at all, people who did some kind of physical activity - whether regularly or irregularly - showed a lower risk of dying from cancer and from cardiovascular disease (CVD), which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

“Weekend warriors”, who did all their exercise on one or two days of the week, were found to lower their risk of dying from CVD by 41 per cent and cancer by 18 per cent, compared with the inactive.

Those who exercised regularly on three or more days per week reduced their risks by 41 per cent and 21 per cent.

Even the “insufficiently active” lowered their risk by a significant amount - 37 per cent and 14 per cent, the researchers said.