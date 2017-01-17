Islamabad-The National Highway Authority (NHA) executive board on Monday gave formal approval for hiring consultants for the design of necessary infrastructure for Islamabad Metro Bus Project.

The decision came at a meeting held under the chair of NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar. The NHA chairman informed the meeting that the Metro Bus Project envisaged extending the existing route from Peshawar Mor to the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIP). He said that the project was initiated under the directives of the prime minister to facilitate commuters by providing a fast and easy link to the new airport and the NHA has been entrusted with the task to build the necessary infrastructure for it.

He said that the project length was 26.5 kilometre and it has ben divided into two packages — Peshawar Mor to G-13 and from G-13 to N-5 interchange. It will cost around Rs18 billion and construction of four interchanges and 14 stopovers (stations) were also part of the project, he said.

The executive board also approved PC-1 for widening and up-gradation of Chitral-Durrah Pass, Chitral-Bhamborat, Harnai-Sanjavi (Balochistan) and Kuchlak Bypass (Balochistan) projects. The Chitral-Durrah project would cost around Rs8.6 billion. The 83 km road has been divided into two packages and included construction of 13 major and 134 minor bridges.

The 48-km-long Chitral-Bhamborat road would cost around Rs 4.1 billion with eight major bridges being part of the project. The NHA executive board has also sought approval of these projects from the Central Development Working Party and the Executive Committee of National Economic Council.