ISLAMABAD : Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday submitted further details of tax returns at the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case. According to the submission all the houses at the Raiwind estate are in the name of her paternal grand mother.

According to tax details, Maryam paid a total Rs 2,314,917 in tax in 2012; Rs 6,517,504 in 2013; Rs 8,872,742 in 2014; Rs 9,340,243 in 2015; and Rs 12,128,778 in 2016.

Maryam Nawaz informed that she had never been the dependant of her father since she married in 1992.

She also submitted details of her income from agricultural and non-agricultural sources in the last five years, stating that total income in 2013 was Rs.6,517,504.

Maryam stated that she is residing in one of the five houses at Raiwind Estate since shortly after her marriage and, except for the period of exile in Jeddah from 2000 to 2007, she has continued to live there with her husband and three children.

The occupants of other houses are Ms. Shamim Akhtar, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the family of the late Abbas Sharif. Family members bear all the expenditures collectively, she added.

She revealed that Rs 50 lakh were spent in 2013 and expenses worth Rs 60 lakh each were recorded in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Total assets owned by the family were valued at Rs73.5431 million in June 2010.

The Prime Minister’s daughter submitted that 85 kanal 19 marla agricultural land in Mauza Sultankey tehsil of Lahore was purchased in 2011 and she later returned the money to her father through bank in 2012.

She further told the court that the petitioner has leveled allegations without properly reading the property details.

Shahid Hamid, the counsel of Maryam Nawaz further said that the spouse of Maryam Nawaz also pays his taxes regularly.

Requesting the court to include documents and related statements in the record, Maryam urged the Supreme Court to take action against the plaintiffs for leveling baseless allegations against her.