ISLAMABAD : The Senate was informed today that renovation work on Peshawar Airport is being carried out speedily and will be completed during this year.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House during question hour that three billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose. He pointed out that the major expansion and remodelling of terminal building has also been commenced since February last year. It will provide world class facilities and comfort to the passengers.

To a question, the Minister said the PIA has floated tenders for acquiring four wide-body and four narrow-body aircraft on dry lease.

To a question, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhary told the House that there are violations of agreement under which 13.5 acres land was provided by CDA for the construction of Grand Hyatt Hotel near Convention Centre Islamabad. He said under the agreement, a five-star hotel will be built but the owner built apartments and sold to the public. He said that is why the agreement has been cancelled and the building is sealed.

Replying to a question, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan informed the House that national interests will be fully guarded while negotiating free trade agreements with Turkey and Thailand and reviewing the FTA with China. He pointed out that these will improve Pakistan's competitiveness and help enhance country's exports.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has recently announced a substantive package of 180 billion rupees for exporters which will help raise textile exports substantially.

Khurram Dastgir Khan rejected the impression that Pak-Afghan Transit Trade has been shifted to Iran. He said Afghanistan has made worth 2.55 billion dollars commercial imports through Pak-Afghan Transit Trade during 2014-15 which is a record.

The Commerce Minister said the government is in the process of preparing an e-commerce policy. He said a National Policy Board in this regard has been formed. He said since the matter involves a number of issues and legislations, it will take time to finalize the policy.

Answering a question, Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid said National Forest Policy has been prepared in consultation with the provinces to protect the country from climate change impact. He said the policy has already been approved in principle by the Council of Common Interests.