ISLAMABAD : Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s politics will end if he spoke truth before the nation.

“The day Nawaz Sharif spoke truth, it will be the last day of his politics,” Sheikh Rasheed told reporters outside the Supreme Court.

Lashing out at the ruling party over Panama Papers controversy, he alleged that thieves are ruling the country.

“In the parliament, they claim that they have evidence while on the other hand they seek immunity from the court,” he said.

The AML chief said that Nawaz Sharif is making joke of 200 million people in the country.

He vowed to withdraw his case if the premier revealed ‘money trail’ regarding his children’s property in London.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which studied the papers, said those companies had engaged in at least $25 million in property and acquisition deals. Mossack Fonseca denies any wrongdoing, as does Sharif.

Sharif and his family have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying that assets were legally acquired through the family’s network of businesses and industries in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

Political opponents however, have alleged that the assets were gained through corruption during Sharif’s previous two stints as prime minister in the 1990s.