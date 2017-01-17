Islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a musical evening “Bathak” featuring Pashto and Cholistani singers on January 18. According to PNCA officials, the folk artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area would perform in the musical evening. He said that a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also attend the “Bathak”. He said that the event aimed to promote the classical music of the country. He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses of classical music to educate the young talent from across the country.

Lok Virsa produces first TV programme “The Folk Beats”

National Institute of Folks and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) produced a TV programme for the first time.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that a half hour programme called “The Folk Beats” for PTV world aired every Sunday. “We also became active on social media with a new website and a social media page which has increased our spread and engagement with the public,” she said.

She said that another way of increasing our spread and ensuring we focus on dissemination is to be producing video DVDs and audio albums and making them accessible to public, adding that “We have taken out 14 DVDs which will be launched soon,”. Dr Fouzia said that Lok Virsa has promoted pluralism and diversity by building sound relationships with all kinds of communities of the country and highlighting their festivals and cultures.