Islamabad-Speakers at a technical lecture-session held here at Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) urged the young engineers to strictly follow professional ethics and moral values in their engineering practices.

The session was part of continuing professional development programme, initiated by IEP-RIC for creating awareness among young engineers about their duties and responsibilities towards the society, said a press release issued here.

Renowned academician and former Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Texila, Engr Prof Sharif Bhatti delivered key-note lecture as a resource person at the session that was also addressed by IEP-RICbs Chairman Engr Hafiz M Ehsanul Haq Qazi, Vice chairman Engr Dr Atta Ullah Shah and Secretary Engr Shafiqu Rehman.

It was an interactive session, followed by question-answer that covered a wide-range of matters relating to moral values, professional ethics, good-governance and self-accountability.

Prof Sharif Bhatti who had also served in King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah highlighted ethical concepts and theories that need to be followed in the engineering practices.

He also spoke in detail about the code of ethics and relevant laws and rules for regulating the engineering profession in a best possible manner.

He also shared with the participants his long-academic experience for efficiently working in the engineering-related projects and jobs.

Bhatti said, it is the fundamental duty of the engineers to ensure public health, safety and welfare of the people, while delivering their professional duties.

They must keep themselves away from bad practices like bribery, kickbacks and other financial corruption. Honestly, integrity and loyalty should be a hallmark of their conduct and behavior, he added.

Engr Hafiz Ehsanllah Haq Qazi said a Muslim could best uphold professional practices by keeping in mind fear to Allah Almighty and principle of self-accountability.

Success in any profession could be well achieved by practicing Islamic code of life. Promotion of professional ethics and goodness is most important requirement to make the society free of corruption, he added.

Engr Dr Atta Ullah said the IEP’s Center would continue to hold capacity development courses for guidance and awareness of the young engineers.

They will also hold soon a day-long seminar on climate-changes and water-conservation which are most crucial issues facing the country. The Center will also also publish a book on professional ethics.