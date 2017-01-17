Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja Monday said that strict departmental action would be taken against area deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and station house officers (SHO) if they fail to curb rising incidents of street crimes in the city.

In a meeting held at RPO office, Wisal Raja expressed his annoyance over the rise in street crimes. He directed City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Abbasi and SSP Operations Irfan Tariq to take immediate steps to curb the street crimes.

He said that the DSPs and SHOs needed to increase patrolling in their respective areas.

The RPO said that strict department action would be taken against respective DSPs and SHOs, if the heinous crime continues to grow in their areas.

He directed the divisional SPs to monitor the patrolling of the Mohafiz squads, snap checking, and checking of snooker clubs and hotels.

He said that he would again hold meeting to review street crime next Monday. He said that the police officers needed to arrest the criminal gangs and recovered the snatched items. He said the crime graph in Rawal Division has attained a new peak while the SP and his team are doing nothing to hold the gangsters. “In every 30 minutes, 4 citizens are mugged by the robbers but no action is being taken against them,” RPO said. He said the area of PS New Town seems under the control of criminals and robbers but SHO taking no action against them.