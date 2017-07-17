Rawalpindi - Following the complete failure of civil authorities to give people relief during the current Monsoon season, the 111-Brigade of Pak-Army has taken control of Nullah Leh.

The Monsoon spell has wreaked havoc in the city and Cantonment Area.

Rainwater entered the streets of Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Arya Colony, Amar Pura, and many other residential colonies. The residents of downtown areas have started migration to safe areas.

District Administration, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Municipal Cooperation, Cantonment Board have completely failed to control the situation. The 111-Brigade has started surveillance of areas. Furthermore, the automated Japanese weather forecast system has gone dysfunctional. Meanwhile, the Cantt Board failed to evacuate residents from the dangerous buildings posing constant threats to human lives.



