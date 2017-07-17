Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted 94 anti-encroachment operations all over the city in the month of June. The Authority also collected Rs42, 200 on account of imposition of fine during the month. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser directed the Director Enforcement to further accelerate the drive. He has emphasised on coordinated and collaborated efforts for complete eradication of encroachments from the city, said the CDA officials.

According to the CDA, the officials confiscated 1,563 items during the operations in which ten rooms, eleven boundary walls, four shops, seven Khokhas/tea stall/ chapper hotels, twenty nine building material/scrap depots, six barber set-ups, ten additional encroachments and ten fruit and vegetable stalls were demolished.



our staff reporter