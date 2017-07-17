Islamabad - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Sunday said that education is no longer an attractive profession for teachers, which is a threat to the country.

Teachers suffer from general lack of respect and bad questionable working conditions which has forced many to opt for other profession resulting in increased gap in demand and supply which is a threat to country’s future, said Dr Murtaza Mughal, President PEW in a statement issued here.

He said the state-run education has become dysfunctional while private institutions continue to exploit teachers for more profit. He further said contrary to the business world the education and academic workforce enjoy very limited opportunities with no chance of changes on the horizon.

President PEW asked the government and masses should stop teachers not worthy of higher pay and shorter hours which is not going down well with educators. He said that student-teacher ratio, teacher recruitment practices, management, attendance, teaching practices and absence of performance monitoring system in the majority of schools are resulting in problems.

He said a prosperous future can only be ensured if it is realised that every child needs a teacher for which creation of thousands of new posts is required.

The supply of teachers is failing to keep pace with the demand, the world needs 7.5 million teachers to ensure every child’s right to basic education, he added.

He said that progress on reducing the number of out-of-school children has stalled which is a threat to the country. Policies and initiatives to address the problem of exclusion from education and reduce inequalities remain inadequate in many countries including Pakistan, he noted. He culminated government spending, as well as international aid, has seen cuts due to multiple reasons which has jeopardised future of millions of children.

