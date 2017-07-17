Islamabad - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi has constituted four benches to hear the cases during this week starting from Monday.

The CJ IHC has constituted one division benches and three single benches to conduct the hearing of around 200 cases during this week.

The Division Bench (DBs) comprises Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The three single benches include Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Due to summer vacations at IHC, only the duty judges are continued their work of conducting cases of urgency.

The duty judges hear only pre-arrest and post-arrest bail matters, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, cases fixed by court, urgent petitions seeking injunction or stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the Chief Justice of IHC. However, during these holidays, the IHC registry remains open for filing of all other cases.

shahid rao