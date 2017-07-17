Motorcyclists urged to use helmet for safety

RAWALPINDI: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid Sunday urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents. It prevented from fatal and serious injury, he added.

In a statement here, he said that strict action would be taken against the violators besides imposing fine and confiscating their motorcycles.

The police chief said that wardens were performing their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city’s main roads.

He said that traffic police is making all out efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road.

He stressed that drivers should follow the Line, zebra crossing and follow instructions to avoid accidents.

He asked the drivers of public transport to rest after two hours driving adding it would help minimising road accidents.–APP

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 14:00pm Dargah feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm Sudhran, Scheme-I, Barma, Khanna-II feeders, 08:00am to 12:00pm Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.–APP

Three of a family kidnapped

ISLAMABAD: Three people of family have been abducted within the Bhara Kahu Police’s jurisdiction.

Mohammad Shahid Saeed, a resident of Bhara Kahu, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his wife Noreen, daughter and son from the local market. The police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online

Water supply networking project faces delay

RAWALPINDI: The residents living in the surrounding of Benazir Bhutto International Airport are facing severe shortage of clean drinking

owing to delay in water supply networking project for the last two months.

According to sources, the WASA is sending the water bills frequently to residents Shah Kahlid Colony area, Fazal Town, Tajabad and adjoining areas, however, water is hardly supplied to these areas.

The work on Water Supply Networking Project was started, however, the project has been facing a delay due to unknown reasons for the last two months. The residents are forced to fetch water from far-flung for daily use and drinking purposes. The people demanded of the authorities concerned for early completion of the water project so that their miseries could be ended.–Online

Man gunned down, another injured in firing incident

Islamabad: A person was gunned down while another sustained injury within the jurisdiction of Noon Police Station.

Ismail, a resident of Noon village, lodged a complaint with local police that Qasim Khan opened fire at his brother Zahidullah and his relative Jan-Haider, leaving Zahidullah dead while the other sustained injuries.

The injured person was rushed to hospital for treatment while the dead body was shifted for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online