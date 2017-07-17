Rawalpindi - Renowned journalist, columnist and drama writer Muhammad Asghar Shad was laid to rest at local graveyard here on Sunday.

His funeral prayer was attended by the politicians including Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan PML-N, former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, former MNA Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, former MPA Chaudhry Ayaz, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, Chairman WASA Zia Ullah Shah, President District Bar Association Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi, former MD (PBM) Zumard Khan, President Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi Syed Qaiser Shirazi, and many other people belonging to various walks of life and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.



app