Islamabad - In order to prevent the intending pilgrims from contagious diseases, the vaccination campaign for intending pilgrims will start today (Monday).

The vaccines against contagious diseases have already been provided in sufficient quantity to all the Haji camps across Pakistan, said spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony reported media.

He said the intending pilgrims should ensure themselves vaccinated at least ten days before their departure schedule. He informed that Hajj flight operation will begin from July 24 of this month, which will continue till August 26.

The intending pilgrims can check their flight schedule on the Ministry’s website. Meanwhile, the Ministry has launched a short message service to help prevent private Hajj scheme pilgrims from any swindling.

Official sources at the Ministry said that an intending pilgrim should send the first four digits of his Hajj group organizer enrolment number from his mobile phone to 8331 to check its authenticity.

