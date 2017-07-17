Rawalpindi - The water supply from Rawal Dam to Rawalpindi has been restored, authorities said on Sunday.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Saturday stated that poison had not been found in the dam’s water. Earlier a large number of fish were found dead due to mixing of ‘poison’ into the water of Rawal Dam. Following the development, water supply to Rawalpindi was initially suspended on the request of WASA. The Authority said that strict action would be taken against those if any mischievous activity found behind the incident and informed that poison had not been found in the dam’s water. It said that the WASA is supplying water to the residents of Rawalpindi without any interruption and there was no water shortage complaints received as yet.

In a statement on Saturday night, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed said the National Agricultural Research Centre tested the water and declared that no abnormality has been found in it.

However, the fish and water samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Health and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources for further tests. The statement also said that samples have also been sent to the forensic science Lab in Lahore. A criminal case was also registered by the Secretariat police against a ‘local mafia’ for mixing poison into the water of dam.

According to the FIR lodged by the Punjab Fisheries Department, people from the mafia were stopped from fishing and boating in the dam.

Subsequently, it said, the step irked the mafia and poured poisonous substance into the water, which caused killing of large number of fish in the dame. On the other hand, a ban on boating and fishing in the lake had been in place around a year. The dam provides an estimated 24 million gallons of water to Rawalpindi every day.



inp