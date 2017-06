islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a special lecture with reference to Payam-e-Ramazan on Tuesday next (20th June) in order to motivate the young generation to follow Quran and Sunnah in their practical life.

Prof Dr Sohail Hassan, DG, Dawah Academy, International Islamic University will deliver his speech on ‘Ashra e Nijat’ in the light of Quran and Sunnah while Prof Dr Shahid Siddqui, Vice Chancellor AIOU will preside over the event, a press release said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Forty-four regional offices of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) across the country have started holding Qirat, Naat, speeches and postal calligraphy completions among the local students.

These are in connection with Ramazan-ul-Mubarik. In the first phase, these are taking place in the regions. Later, the successful students will compete at the provincial level.

At the third and final stage, the winners will be invited at the University’s main campus for the national levels competition. It is for the time, that such activities were being arranged as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui to educate the students about teachings of Quran and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

This is also for the attitude and charter-building of the students, as part of their educational activities, said an official of Students advisory services.

The winners of the competitions will be awarded cash prizes and shields for their encouragement.