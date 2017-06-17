islamabad - A police raiding party came under heavy gunfire by notorious drug peddlers when it raided a narcotics den located at Ward Number 8 in Gujar Khan, well-placed sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

However, the police officials remained unhurt while the drug peddlers managed to escape the scene, sources added. The drug peddlers who opened an indiscriminate fire on police party have been identified as Raja Zaheer and Javed, who are said to be backed and shielded by a local councillor of the ruling party, sources added. They said local police hushed up the matter to avoid possible wrath of their top bosses.

According to sources, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Gujar Khan police station carried out a raid at a narcotics den owned by Raja Javed in Gujar Khan to arrest notorious drug mafia bosses namely Raja Zaheer and Javed and the accused involved in firing at a local hotel a few days ago. On seeing the raiding party, the drug peddlers opened straight fire at police with automatic weapons, sources said. Police retaliated but could not overpower the drug mafia bosses. The attack on the part of drug peddlers was so brazen that the police party had to run back to save their lives, sources said. When contacted, SP Saddar Circle Iftikharul Haq denied that police party came under gunfire. He said that police have managed to arrest a drug peddler named Bakri during a raid in Gujar Khan and recovered 1kg Hashish from his possession. The SP said that police have registered a case against him and a court of law sent the accused to Adiala Jail.

In a separate move, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja sought an explanation from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Muhammad Toheedur Rehman for not taking an action against the drug suppliers and the gamblers in his circle, a police spokesperson informed.

The involvement of local police in the illegal activities and shielding the drug dealers and gamblers also came to light earning the wrath of RPO and he gave seven days to ASP to submit a reply.

According to the police spokesperson, the top regional police chief has given seven-day deadline to ASP Gujar Khan circle to submit his reply as to why he did not initiate a legal action against the drug mafia and gamblers despite public complaints otherwise departmental action would be taken against him.

He added that the RPO while taking notice on public complaints that ASP and his subordinates are hand in glove with drug mafia and gamblers has conducted a secret inquiry into the allegations. It has been proved during the inquiry that ASP and other police officers are not entertaining the public complaints against the narcotics sellers and gamblers rather have given them a free hand to play havoc with the lives of youth in Gujar Khan, he said.

Similarly, the RPO dismissed some other police officers from service on account of several complaints. He also sought explanation from DSP New Town Circle and SHO police station New Town over surge in incidents of auto-theft and street crimes. In a separate move, the RPO directed Chaklala Scheme III Police Post Incharge Nadim Altaf to adopt a comprehensive strategy to overwhelm the criminals in his limits, the spokesperson said. When the Nation contacted ASP Gujar Khan to know his version, his operator received the call and told that he is busy in a meeting and cannot talk right now.