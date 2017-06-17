rawalpindi - A large number of one-wheelers and their accomplices attacked a traffic police picket at Chandi Chowk on Murree Road, and injured a traffic warden when they tried to stop them from showing stunts on motorcycles, police informed The Nation here on Friday.

The attackers also ransacked police post and damaged official vehicle and motorcycles parked there for patrolling. Some of the enraged protestors also attempted to set a police mobile van ablaze.

New Town police booked the attackers on terrorism charges and rounded up five one-wheelers, police said.

According to police, a group of 70 to 80 one-wheelers and their accomplices stormed into a picket of traffic police at Chandni Chowk when they tried to stop the motorcyclists from doing one-wheeling on Murree Road. The attackers having knives, rods and sticks started smashing the windowpanes, and ransacked the police post. They also thrashed a traffic warden Ikhlaq and injured him critically. Rescue 1122 shifted the warden to hospital for medical treatment. They said an attacker Abdul Basit also sustained injuries during scuffle with traffic police. The attackers tried to torch a mobile van and damaged motorcycles of traffic police. Upon information, a heavy contingent of New Town police and commandos of Elite Force reached at the crime scene and held five attackers and shifted them to Police Station New Town for further investigation, police said. Police added that a case has been registered against the attackers on terrorism charges while further investigation was underway. CTO Shahid Ali Yusaf also visited the traffic police post and reviewed the situation.

Two days ago, one-wheelers also shot and injured a traffic warden when he intercepted them on Murree Road.

Talking to The Nation, CTO said traffic police have launched a special drive against one-wheelers in the city and have held 26 youngsters involved in one-wheeling. He said police lodged 24 cases against the accused.

On the other hand, a large number of youngsters are involved in showing stunts on motorcycles at Jhelum Road, Ayub Park and Katcheri Chowk. Locals appealed police to take action against the one-wheelers.